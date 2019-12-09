Greensboro Fire Department to Conduct Live Fire Training

GREENSBORO, NC (December 9, 2019) – The Greensboro Fire Department plans to conduct live fire training at 400 & 404 Steadman Street, on Monday, December 16, 2019. These exercises will be for the 13 fire recruits that make up the 73rd Greensboro Fire Department recruit class. This will be the first live fire training for these recruits. This training is an opportunity for the recruits to observe fire behavior in all stages of fire growth and gain valuable knowledge and practical experience while being supervised by certified fire officers. The training exercises are scheduled to begin at 8:00 am and will conclude at approximately 5:00 pm. Heavy amounts of smoke may be present in the area, but should not pose hazards to the public. All structures utilized for live fire training by the Greensboro Fire Department meet compliance with NC DENR-Air Quality and NC Public Health regulations.

