Greensboro Fire Department to Conduct Live Fire Training

GREENSBORO, NC (May 2, 2022) – The Greensboro Fire Department plans to conduct live fire training at 4729 Mitchell Ave., on Thursday, May 5, 2022. These exercises will be for the 22 fire recruits that make up the 76th Greensboro Fire Department recruit class. The training exercises are scheduled to begin at 8:00 am and will conclude at approximately 5:00 pm. Heavy amounts of smoke may be present in the area, but should not pose hazards to the public. All structures utilized for live fire training by the Greensboro Fire Department meet compliance with NC DENR-Air Quality and NC Public Health regulations.

Live fire training provides the opportunity for firefighters to gain valuable practice and experience in fire control and extinguishment.

# # #