Greensboro Fire Department Swift Water Team Returns to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, NC (September 24, 2018) -Members of the Greensboro Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Team arrived back in Greensboro yesterday evening from a 12 day deployment. Two teams of swift water rescue technicians and our Communications Team were deployed on September 11th to assist with flooding and effects from Hurricane Florence. During their deployment members of the Greensboro Fire Department teamed with members from Pender County EMS & Fire, Pender County Emergency Management, Indiana-South Bend, and Charlotte Fire Department among others. These teams were based in Pender County and made multiple rescues of residents and domesticated animals.

The Greensboro Fire Department also sent a four person structural firefighting team to New Hanover County to relieve firefighters who had been on duty since Hurricane Florence arrived. During their deployment, this four person team had two structure fires, multiple medical calls and responded to all single unit emergencies in their territory. This team was deployed on Sunday, September 16th and arrived back in Greensboro on Friday, September 21st.

Other Greensboro Fire Department employees that were deployed included; 2 members who were assigned to an Incident Management Team in the Central Branch to deal with effects of Hurricane Florence. Personnel also were assigned to support the special needs medical shelter in High Point, NC by providing equipment and personnel to assist with evacuees from storm affected areas.

