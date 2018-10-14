Greensboro Fire Department shares after storm safety tips

GREENSBORO, NC (October 14, 2018) – The Greensboro Fire Department wants share some safety tips to prevent future emergencies after the effects of Hurricane Michael:

1) Traffic Lights: If intersection lights are out, treat the intersection as a four way stop.

2) Generators: DO NOT BRING GENERATORS INDOORS! Don’t overload generators, keep generators at least 10 feet from buildings, ensure their exhaust are not aimed into building doorways or windows, and never re-fuel a hot or running generator.

3) Burning debris: Do not burn debris within the city, conditions are right for the fire to spread out of control. Burning debris is also not allowed by ordinance. Curb pickup is provided to residents.

4) Down power lines: Lines are down all over town. Lines can be found down on streets, sidewalks and or yards. Treat all power lines as “live”. Stay away and be safe.

5) Roof work: Many citizens are working on roofs to remove debris. Have someone spot the ladder and work with a partner if roof work has to be completed. Roof work is not for everyone, so if you are not comfortable leave it to a professional.

We share these tips so you can be safe during the cleanup and recovery process.

For non -emergency questions related to the City of Greensboro you can reach the Contact Center, call 336-373-CITY (2489). City Services Representatives (CSRs) are available Monday through Friday, from 7 am to 6 pm. You may also chat online with a CSR during business hours. In addition to this number you can use the GSO Collects app “Report an Issue” feature to report conditions or request services.

