Greensboro Fire Department opens application for Camp Spark

GREENSBORO, NC (May 3, 2021) The Greensboro Fire Department presents Camp Spark. A free four day camp that introduces females to the fire service in an interactive and engaging environment. The goal of Camp Spark is to instill self-confidence and encourage perseverance, while stressing the importance of keeping a good attitude, showing respect, and gaining knowledge. Campers will learn the value of leadership, teamwork, and learning the basics of firefighting from female firefighters.

Who: Girls, grades 9-12

When: July 12th to 15th, 2021

Where: Greensboro Fire Dept. Training Grounds

1510 North Church Street

Greensboro, NC 27405

Click Here<www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/48674/637535619739700000> for Camp Spark schedule.

Application period is open through May 15, 2021. Registration applications are available here<www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/48681/637535658305130000>. Applications are limited to 10 attendees.

Submit Application here<form.jotform.com/200493865114050>. You may mail or submit in person also to the following address.

1514 North Church Street, Fire Admin 2nd Floor, Greensboro, NC 27405

