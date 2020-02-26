Greensboro Fire Department Now Taking Applications for Camp Spark

GREENSBORO, NC (February 26, 2020) – The Greensboro Fire Department is now accepting applications for Camp Spark, a free, four-day camp introducing females in grades 9-12 to the fire service industry in an interactive and engaging environment. Applications<www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showdocument?id=44998> are due by May 15 and the camp runs from July 6-9 at the Greensboro Fire Department, 1510 N. Church St.

Camp Spark is designed to instill self-confidence and encourage perseverance, while stressing the importance of keeping a good attitude, showing respect, and gaining knowledge. Campers will learn the value of leadership, teamwork, and firefighting basics from female firefighters. Camp Spark runs from 7:30 am to 4 pm each day and includes physical training, skill stations, group activities, lunch.

# # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.