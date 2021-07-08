Greensboro Fire Department Kicks Off All-Girls Camp Spark

WHAT: Members of the media are invited to the attend Camp Spark, a free, four day camp that introduces females to the fire service in an interactive and engaging environment.

The goal of Camp Spark is to instill self-confidence and encourage perseverance, while stressing the importance of keeping a good attitude, showing respect, and gaining knowledge. Campers will learn the value of leadership, teamwork, and learning the basics of firefighting from female firefighters.

WHEN: July 12-15, 8 am to 4 pm each day

WHERE: Greensboro Fire Department Training Grounds, 1510 N. Church St.

WHO: Greensboro Fire Department officials and firefighters will be available for interviews. Campers will be on hand for b-roll and interviews about the camp.

