Greensboro Fire Department Kicks Off All-Girls Camp Spark
WHAT: Members of the media are invited to the attend Camp Spark, a free, four day camp that introduces females to the fire service in an interactive and engaging environment.
The goal of Camp Spark is to instill self-confidence and encourage perseverance, while stressing the importance of keeping a good attitude, showing respect, and gaining knowledge. Campers will learn the value of leadership, teamwork, and learning the basics of firefighting from female firefighters.
WHEN: July 12-15, 8 am to 4 pm each day
WHERE: Greensboro Fire Department Training Grounds, 1510 N. Church St.
WHO: Greensboro Fire Department officials and firefighters will be available for interviews. Campers will be on hand for b-roll and interviews about the camp.
# # #
Dwayne Church, Deputy Chief
Emergency Services Branch
Greensboro Fire Department
1514 N. Church St.
Greensboro, NC 27405
Phone: (336) 373-2187 Cell: (336) 430-6009
dwayne.church@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:dwayne.church@greensboro-nc.gov>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.