Greensboro Fire Department Special Operations Team Returns to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, NC (September 9, 2019) -Members of the Greensboro Fire Department Special Operations Team arrived back in Greensboro yesterday evening from a 6 day deployment. During their deployment members of the Greensboro Fire Department teamed with members from NC Task Force 2 to assist residents in Ocracoke, NC with damage assessments and humanitarian needs .

The Greensboro Fire Department sent 42 personnel, by request of North Carolina Emergency Management, to Plymouth, NC to stage for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian. From there the team was deployed to Manteo, NC and eventually Ocracoke Village.

.

# # #

Dwayne Church, Deputy Chief

Administrative Services Branch

Greensboro Fire Department

1514 N. Church St.

Greensboro, NC 27405

Phone: (336) 574-4013 Cell: (336) 430-6009

dwayne.church@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:dwayne.church@greensboro-nc.gov>

From: Church, Dwayne

Sent: Tuesday, September 3, 2019 12:13 PM

To: Global Media Distribution <GlobalMediaDistribution@greensboro-nc.gov>

Cc: Smith, Craig B. <Craig.Smith@greensboro-nc.gov>

Subject: Greensboro Fire Department deploys 42 personnel in response to Hurricane Dorian

Greensboro Fire Department deploys 42 personnel in response to Hurricane Dorian

GREENSBORO, NC (September 3, 2019) -In response to a request from North Carolina Emergency Operations Center, the Greensboro Fire Department deployed 42 members of the Greensboro Fire Department Swift Water Team, Search & Rescue Team, and Incident Management Team to assist with anticipated flooding and search and rescue efforts in Eastern North Carolina due to Hurricane Dorian. They will be taking a variety of rescue and support equipment to assist people from flooded homes, structurally damaged occupancies, and others, stranded by floodwaters in precarious locations. The team of firefighters will be leaving Greensboro at 2 pm on Tuesday, September 3 and are planning on a deployment duration of 7-10 days.

Members of the Greensboro Fire Department will be traveling to the Eastern Branch located in Kinston, North Carolina where they will check in and be given work assignments. The team will arrive to the Eastern Branch later this evening.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.