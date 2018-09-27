Greensboro Fire Department Collaborates with LKQ Self Service Auto Parts to Provide Extrication Training

GREENSBORO, NC (September 27, 2018) – Members of the Greensboro Fire Department will participate in department-wide extrication training throughout October. During these training exercises, firefighters will have the opportunity to use extrication equipment and practice modern techniques to remove victims from an entangled vehicle when conventional means are unavailable. All of the training will be conducted at LKQ Self Service Auto Parts,100 Ward Rd.

Media outlets are invited to attend the training at LQK Self Service Auto Parts. If you would like to attend a training event contact Assistant Dwayne Church at 336-430-6009 to schedule a date and time.

# # #

Dwayne Church, Assistant Chief

Planning Division

Greensboro Fire Department

1514 N. Church St.

Greensboro, NC 27405

Phone: (336) 574-4013 Cell: (336) 430-6009

dwayne.church@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:dwayne.church@greensboro-nc.gov>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.