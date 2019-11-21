Greensboro Collaborative Awarded Competitive $250k+ National Grant to Address Health Disparities

[image: Untitled design(5).png]

*COLLABORATIVE COTTAGE GROVE RECEIVES THE BUILD HEALTH CHALLENGE® AWARD*

*The award will fund the development of a replicable model that will

address childhood asthma exacerbated by unhealthy environmental and housing

conditions.*

*GREENSBORO, NC – *November 20, 2019

Collaborative Cottage Grov <www.collaborativecottagegrove.org/>e

partner group is pleased to announce it has been selected out of 130

applicants to receive a national health award of $250,000 in funding and

additional resources. The BUILD Health Challenge made awards to 18 teams

throughout the country. In addition to the award Cone Health is providing

matching funds to further support project efforts.

The funding will support the work of the multi-sector partner collaborative

comprised of neighborhood associations, City of Greensboro, Cone Health,

Greensboro Housing Coalition, Guilford County Department of Health and

Human Services, New Hope Community Development Group, Center for Youth

Family and Community Partnerships at University of North Carolina at

Greensboro, and Mustard Seed Community Health.

Greensboro’s project aims to shift case management of children with asthma

by integrating home remediation and healthy homes education to reduce

asthmatic triggers in the home. The overarching goal of the project is to

reduce the prevalence of children’s asthma attacks that result in recurring

hospital visits. According to Felicia Reid, Nursing Director for Community

Health Services at Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services

Public Health Division, “the principles of BUILD are so much in alignment

with what we do in Public Health and this project offers families more hope

in eliminating the triggers of asthma versus a band-aid effect that does

not fix the root of the problem.”

Together, the partnership will work upstream to reduce pediatric asthma in

high risk areas through environmental changes that allows unhealthy

environmental conditions to exist by leveraging collaborative strategies

across sectors to tackle root causes through systems and policy change with

advocacy, education, and remediation.

Residents participating in the project are at the center of it all. Stephen

Smoot a resident of Cottage Grove, one of several neighborhoods that will

be a focus in the work agrees with changes in housing conditions to make a

home healthier is essential. According to Mr. Smoot, “This project is

vitally important – for too long little people have been neglected. If we

don’t do something now, how will we be in position to do more later. This

project is about people!”

The BUILD Health Challenge focuses on Bold, Upstream, Integrated, Local,

and Data-driven projects that can improve community health. BUILD Health

provides funding, capacity building support, and access to a national peer

learning network to enhance collaborative partnerships to address

communities most pressing health challenges. BUILD requires teams to

develop Bold, Upstream, Integrated, Local and Data-driven projects that

catalyze collaboration between public health, health care, local

non-profits and government. Collaborative Cottage Grove is honored to be

selected as one of the 18 communities to receive this prestigious award for

the 2019-2022 term.

“Our project is centered around the needs and desires of the community,”

according to Josie Williams, Director of Community Engagement at the

Greensboro Housing Coalition. “Strengthening our community is not just a

motto,” stated Pat Macfoy, Executive Director of New Hope Community

Development Group. “It is what guides our work”.

The BUILD Health Challenge© is a national award that strengthens

partnerships between local nonprofit organizations, hospitals and health

systems, and local health departments to drive sustainable improvements in

community health. Created by the de Beaumont Foundation, the Colorado

Health Foundation, The Kresge Foundation, and the Robert Wood Johnson

Foundation in 2015, it has grown to now also include support from BlueCross

BlueShield of South Carolina Foundation, the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of

North Carolina Foundation, BlueCross Blue Shield of California Foundation,

Communities Foundation of Texas, de Beaumont Foundation, Episcopal Health

Foundation, The Kresge Foundation, Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South

Texas, Inc., New Jersey Health Initiatives, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation,

and W.K. Kellogg Foundation. Learn more at buildhealthchallenge.org/

Organization: Greensboro Housing Coalition

Contact: Josie Williams, Director of Community Engagement

Phone: 336-500-7049

Email: Josie@gsohc.org