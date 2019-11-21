Greensboro Collaborative Awarded Competitive $250k+ National Grant to Address Health Disparities

[image: Untitled design(5).png]
*COLLABORATIVE COTTAGE GROVE RECEIVES THE BUILD HEALTH CHALLENGE® AWARD*
*The award will fund the development of a replicable model that will
address childhood asthma exacerbated by unhealthy environmental and housing
conditions.*
*GREENSBORO, NC – *November 20, 2019
Collaborative Cottage Grov <www.collaborativecottagegrove.org/>e
partner group is pleased to announce it has been selected out of 130
applicants to receive a national health award of $250,000 in funding and
additional resources. The BUILD Health Challenge made awards to 18 teams
throughout the country. In addition to the award Cone Health is providing
matching funds to further support project efforts.
The funding will support the work of the multi-sector partner collaborative
comprised of neighborhood associations, City of Greensboro, Cone Health,
Greensboro Housing Coalition, Guilford County Department of Health and
Human Services, New Hope Community Development Group, Center for Youth
Family and Community Partnerships at University of North Carolina at
Greensboro, and Mustard Seed Community Health.
Greensboro’s project aims to shift case management of children with asthma
by integrating home remediation and healthy homes education to reduce
asthmatic triggers in the home. The overarching goal of the project is to
reduce the prevalence of children’s asthma attacks that result in recurring
hospital visits. According to Felicia Reid, Nursing Director for Community
Health Services at Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services
Public Health Division, “the principles of BUILD are so much in alignment
with what we do in Public Health and this project offers families more hope
in eliminating the triggers of asthma versus a band-aid effect that does
not fix the root of the problem.”
Together, the partnership will work upstream to reduce pediatric asthma in
high risk areas through environmental changes that allows unhealthy
environmental conditions to exist by leveraging collaborative strategies
across sectors to tackle root causes through systems and policy change with
advocacy, education, and remediation.
Residents participating in the project are at the center of it all. Stephen
Smoot a resident of Cottage Grove, one of several neighborhoods that will
be a focus in the work agrees with changes in housing conditions to make a
home healthier is essential. According to Mr. Smoot, “This project is
vitally important – for too long little people have been neglected. If we
don’t do something now, how will we be in position to do more later. This
project is about people!”
The BUILD Health Challenge focuses on Bold, Upstream, Integrated, Local,
and Data-driven projects that can improve community health. BUILD Health
provides funding, capacity building support, and access to a national peer
learning network to enhance collaborative partnerships to address
communities most pressing health challenges. BUILD requires teams to
develop Bold, Upstream, Integrated, Local and Data-driven projects that
catalyze collaboration between public health, health care, local
non-profits and government. Collaborative Cottage Grove is honored to be
selected as one of the 18 communities to receive this prestigious award for
the 2019-2022 term.
“Our project is centered around the needs and desires of the community,”
according to Josie Williams, Director of Community Engagement at the
Greensboro Housing Coalition. “Strengthening our community is not just a
motto,” stated Pat Macfoy, Executive Director of New Hope Community
Development Group. “It is what guides our work”.
The BUILD Health Challenge© is a national award that strengthens
partnerships between local nonprofit organizations, hospitals and health
systems, and local health departments to drive sustainable improvements in
community health. Created by the de Beaumont Foundation, the Colorado
Health Foundation, The Kresge Foundation, and the Robert Wood Johnson
Foundation in 2015, it has grown to now also include support from BlueCross
BlueShield of South Carolina Foundation, the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of
North Carolina Foundation, BlueCross Blue Shield of California Foundation,
Communities Foundation of Texas, de Beaumont Foundation, Episcopal Health
Foundation, The Kresge Foundation, Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South
Texas, Inc., New Jersey Health Initiatives, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation,
and W.K. Kellogg Foundation. Learn more at buildhealthchallenge.org/
Organization: Greensboro Housing Coalition
Contact: Josie Williams, Director of Community Engagement
Phone: 336-500-7049
Email: Josie@gsohc.org