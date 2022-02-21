[GCC_A_1.blue copy]For Immediate Release

Greensboro Coliseum Complex Job Fair to be held Feb. 24

(GREENSBORO, NC) – A job fair to recruit part-time event staff for the Greensboro Coliseum Complex will be held Thursday, Feb. 24.

The fair will take place at The Terrace at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex beginning at 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Approximately 200 part-time positions are available for a variety of roles including:

Ticket Sellers

Bartenders and Catering Servers

Guest Services Representatives

In House Security Staff

Parking Lot Staff

Ticket Takers

Ushers

Production Staff

Maintenance Staff

In addition to the Coliseum Complex, affiliated support organizations Spectra Food Services, Show Pros Entertainment Services (crowd management) and local IATSE 574 (stagehands, riggers, loaders and technicians) will also have representatives on hand to provide information on available positions and interview applicants.

Interested candidates should bring photo identification and resume and be prepared to complete application and background check authorization.