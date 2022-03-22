Greensboro Coliseum Complex Hosts Community Blood Drive During Urgent Need for Blood

Blood donations will help N.C. hospital patients

RALEIGH, NC (March 22, 2022) – The Greensboro Coliseum Complex will be hosting a blood drive on March 24th with The Blood Connection (TBC), the local, non-profit, community blood center. The blood drive is set for 12 PM-5 PM at Piedmont Hall at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex (2409 W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC).

TBC is currently experiencing an urgent need for blood products, specifically for blood types O negative, O positive, and B negative. Most needed blood types have dipped to critical levels at times. Hospitals are operating normally, so blood products need to be available consistently and for unexpected traumas. Ideally, The Blood Connection targets a 5–7-day inventory of every blood type to ensure hospital needs are met. During this urgent need, TBC’s inventory levels are changing day-by-day, but have remained low.

As this community’s blood center, donating blood with TBC directly affects the communities where donors live and work. Patients and hospitals across the region rely on generous blood donors to ensure units of blood are available for emergency situations and for routine procedures. Blood cannot be replicated and must come from a human. Every hospital order has a patient attached to it – someone in the community who desperately needs those blood products.

TBC is the blood provider for over 30 hospitals and healthcare systems in central and eastern North Carolina, including UNC REX Healthcare, WakeMed Health and Vidant Health. Because of TBC’s service to this community, donations made during this blood drive will help local hospital patients. One donation has the power to save up to three lives. TBC says it is best to drink plenty of water and eat a healthy meal before donating blood.

Donating with TBC encourages neighbors to share life, strengthening a sense of community. Appointments are strongly recommended. Donors can visit thebloodconnection.org/donate<link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com/ls/click?upn=3ivLelrqGNMyhqVqoaA3s5Ir0xB2t5rqqr1YNuogvdD0U3CitjpX4tMlWSxp3xbl9LzEXUB9g5ElwpDYsn-2Bhq-2Bq8dibXZUJWcaAUJ06ub3CJB3GvBMLod2OK-2BItp4NgJsJgw_GptQX16N64Ww…> to schedule an appointment.

About The Blood Connection

Founded in Greenville, SC, The Blood Connection has been committed to saving lives since 1962. TBC is an independently managed, not-for-profit, community blood center that provides blood products to more than 100 hospitals within Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. Recognized by the U.S. Congress for its dedication to disaster preparedness and the community, TBC works diligently to collect blood from volunteer donors to meet the ever-increasing demand. By keeping collections local, TBC serves hundreds of thousands of patients a year in its communities. TBC is licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit thebloodconnection.org<link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com/ls/click?upn=qDm-2FH5U9tsrdbur4MDKdUNx-2BQ1oZ3ekjztYc56aRuHqSL03hZXn9vuNlaNm4ifrFPUAk_GptQX16N64WwKT5la58D1nKYMxKrTBiGVY4rBRJmW6heLkGMik0etMJJLwKspy59prhSB0jh-2Fp47…>.

