For Immediate Release
Greensboro Coliseum Complex and Tanger Center Job Fair to be held June 9
(GREENSBORO, NC) – A job fair to recruit part-time event staff for the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will be held June 9.
The fair will take place at The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex beginning at 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Approximately 200 part-time positions are available for a variety of roles including:
Ticket Sellers
Bartenders and Catering Servers
Guest Services Representatives
In House Security Staff
Parking Lot Staff
Ticket Takers
Ushers
Production Staff
Maintenance Staff
In addition to the Coliseum Complex and Tanger Center, affiliated support organizations Spectra Food Services, Show Pros Entertainment Services (crowd management) and local IATSE 574 (stagehands, riggers, loaders and technicians) will also have representatives on hand to provide information on available positions and interview applicants.
Interested candidates should bring photo identification and resume and be prepared to complete application and background check authorization.
