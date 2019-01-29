[TBT Logo]

Greensboro, Chris Paul to Host The Basketball Tournament Action in 2019

Team CP3 led by Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul will serve as the host team for The Basketball Tournament Regional event in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. January 29, 2019 – The Basketball Tournament (TBT), the $2 million, summer event televised live on ESPN, today announces it has chosen Greensboro, North Carolina to serve as one of the Regional locations for the summer’s premier basketball event.

As part of a new initiative in each region, TBT is admitting eight “host teams” with ties to each of eight host cities before opening its application period. Team CP3, led by NBA superstar Chris Paul, will serve as the Greensboro Regional host. The roster will be comprised primarily of players who have gone through Paul’s North Carolina-based AAU program.

“I’m thrilled to have a team participate in this year’s tournament, which will include alumni from our CP3 grassroots program,” said Paul, a former Wake Forest University star and nine-time NBA All-Star. “This is a great tournament that gives athletes national exposure and the opportunity to compete for a grand prize in a highly-competitive environment.”

The ESPN family of networks will telecast all TBT games live. Games in Greensboro will be played July 19-21, 2019 at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse. Greensboro will serve as tournament hosts for the first time, edging out several cities vying to bring

the popular and growing event to their communities.

“The Basketball Tournament has grown into a summer staple in an incredibly short amount of time, given the typical developmental runway for a sports property,” said Jon Mugar, founder and CEO of TBT. “This year’s decision, as in past years, was difficult to make as we received interest from so many great cities that wanted to bring TBT to their communities. We’re excited by this year’s lineup of host venues, and confident the arenas will be filled with passionate fans to supply the incredible atmosphere that’s become synonymous with TBT over the years.”

TBT features a 64-team bracket of top-notch professional basketball, featuring college alumni teams, international basketball stars, ex-NBA players, future NBA players and more competing in a single-elimination 5-on-5 tournament for a winner-take-all $2 million prize. Games will air on ESPN networks beginning July 19, 2019.

TBT’s quarterfinals, semifinals and the $2 million championship game will be played in Chicago from Aug. 1-6.

Regional competitions will be held in:

● Columbus, hosted by Ohio State Alumni – July 19-21

● Lexington, hosted by Bluegrass Boys (Kentucky Alumni) – July 19-21

● Greensboro, hosted by Team CP3 (Chris Paul’s team) – July 19-21

● Memphis, hosted by Memphis State (Memphis Alumni) – July 19-21

● Salt Lake City, hosted by Team Fredette (Jimmer Fredette’s team) – July 25-27

● Wichita, hosted by AfterShocks (Wichita State Alumni) – July 25-28

● Syracuse, hosted by Boeheim’s Army (Syracuse Alumni) – July 26-28

● Richmond, hosted by Ram Nation (VCU Alumni) – July 26-28

Also, for the first time, each of the eight Regional champions will earn a prize equal to 25 percent of that Region’s ticket sales.

The highly-competitive tournament has attracted some of the best basketball in the world. Last year, more than 60 players with NBA experience played in TBT, including multiple former lottery picks, NBA Champions and All-Stars. Sixteen TBT 2017 players signed deals with NBA teams in 2017-18. Overseas Elite, a dynasty team of American stars playing in top leagues around the world, won for the fourth consecutive year in 2018, running their record to 25-0 and taking home an astounding $7 million in the process. They will be back to defend their title.

Puma again will serve as Official Partner in 2019.

For tickets or more information, visit www.thetournament.com.

About The Basketball Tournament

Entering its sixth year, The Basketball Tournament has grown from a unique idea among friends into one of the most exciting and engaging events on the summer sports calendar, with national TV exposure on ESPN, social media buzz and Regional championships across the country culminating in a winner-take-all $2 million game attracting some of the best basketball players in the world. For more information, please visit www.thetournament.com<www.thetournament.com>.

About Team CP3

Team CP3 is a non-profit organization designed to provide young men an opportunity to participate in the sport of basketball while gaining valuable life skills that will improve their quality of life. The Paul family has devoted their time and resources to create an organization of excellence that centers around the development and well-being of each student athlete involved with the program. This mission is reflected in the actions of the Paul family and the services of Team CP3.

