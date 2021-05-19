Greensboro Aquatic Center’s ‘Learn to Swim Summer Splash’

for second-grade students begins May 24

(GREENSBORO, NC) – The Greensboro Aquatic Center’s ‘Learn to Swim Summer Splash’ (May 24-28) will provide local second-graders the opportunity for a free swimming and water safety lesson.

The free, one-hour lesson is available to all second-grade students who are currently enrolled at any of the 40 Guilford County elementary schools affiliated with the GAC’s annual ‘Learn to Swim’ program.

Lessons will take place at the Greensboro Aquatic Center (1921 W. Gate City Blvd.), Warnersville Pool (601 Doak St.) and Windsor Pool (1601 E. Gate City Blvd.).

‘Learn to Swim Summer Splash’ begins on Monday, May 24 and runs daily through Friday, May 28. Lessons are available at 4:30 p.m., 5:35 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. each day. Space is limited! To register their second-grader, parents should contact the GAC as soon as possible at 336-315-8498.

“With COVID-19 having interrupted our normal ‘Learn to Swim’ schedule this past year, we wanted to give local second-graders the opportunity to learn life-changing water safety skills heading into the summer,” said GAC manager Susan Braman. “We are grateful to our volunteers that help us provide these free lessons to our community.”

In partnership with Guilford County Schools, the GAC’s curriculum-based ‘Learn to Swim’ healthy lifestyle program debuted in 2011 and has taught 6,759 local second-graders how to swim free of charge to the school and the students. For more information please click here<greensboroaquaticcenter.com/programs/2nd-grade-learn-to-swim/>.

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

336-373-7456

www.GreensboroColiseum.com<www.GreensboroColiseum.com>

