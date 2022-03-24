Greensboro Aquatic Center to host ‘Plunge for Elodie’ fundraiser on Saturday

[GAClogo]

For Immediate Release

GAC to host ‘Plunge for Elodie’ fundraiser on Saturday

(Greensboro, NC) – The Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC) will serve as one of several locations across the country as a site for the 5th annual ‘Plunge for Elodie’ fundraising event on Saturday, March 26.

This now-global movement invites participants to plunge into waters to fundraise for the life-threatening rare genetic disorder Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB). Called “Butterfly Children” because their skin is as fragile as the wings of a butterfly, children with EB face severe pain, open external and internal wounds, and a grueling daily bandaging process. Elodie is 1 of 500,000 people in the world suffering from EB, and she faces a life expectancy of just 30 years old.

The plunge at the GAC is being held in honor of Brooks Kendrick, a two-year-old Greensboro boy, who also has this skin disorder. Brooks has a milder subtype of EB but there is no “good EB”. The disease affects his life on a daily basis. The GAC is hosting this event to help find/fund a cure for all children with EB – “the worst disease you have never heard of”.

Individuals can participate in the plunge from 12 – 2 p.m. on Saturday at the GAC. The event is free and open to all ages. A group jump is planned for 12:45 p.m. Donations are encouraged and can be made in person or online prior to or following the event.

Please visit the Plunge for Elodie website<give.ebresearch.org/team/402393> for more information and to make a donation.

What began as a small hometown fundraiser now includes four national Plunge locations: a main Plunge in Massachusetts plus satellite Plunges in North Carolina (including the Greensboro Aquatic Center), New York, and Connecticut, and a far-reaching Virtual Plunge campaign on social media.

-end-