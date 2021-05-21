FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Greensboro Aquatic Center to host 2021 Speedo Summer Championships

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Swimming announced the 2021 Speedo Summer Championships will take place August 3-7 and will be divided into East and West sites, hosting athletes from respective geographic locations and having results specific to each site.

The long course meters meet will be the first senior-level, domestic competition on USA Swimming’s national events calendar following June’s U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming. The Speedo Summer Championships’ event schedule will consist of 34 events, including both freestyle and medley relay races.

The East division will take place in Greensboro, N.C., at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. The venue has played host to numerous national meets, including NCAA Championships, the 2020 Toyota U.S. Open and TYR Pro Swim Series competitions. All-session tickets will be available to the public through Ticketmaster beginning July 1.

The West division will take place in Irvine, Calif., at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center. The venue has hosted high-level competitions such as the 1980 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, numerous Phillips 66 National Championships and more. Ticket and spectator information will be announced this summer.

Athlete qualification procedures, time standards and additional information can be found at www.usaswimming.org/event/2021/08/03/default-calendar/speedo-summer-championships.

About USA Swimming

As the National Governing Body for the sport of swimming in the United States, USA Swimming is a 400,000-member service organization that promotes the culture of swimming by creating opportunities for swimmers and coaches of all backgrounds to participate and advance in the sport through clubs, events and education. Our membership is comprised of swimmers from the age group level to the Olympic Team, as well as coaches and volunteers. USA Swimming is responsible for selecting and training teams for international competition including the Olympic Games and strives to serve the sport through its core objectives: Build the base, Promote the sport, Achieve competitive success. For more information, visit www.usaswimming.org.

