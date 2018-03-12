[GAClogo] [GCCVERT]
For Immediate Release
Contact: Andrew Brown (336) 373-7456
Public Relations Manager, Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Aquatic Center closing at 4:30 p.m.
Greensboro, NC – Due to inclement weather, the Greensboro Aquatic Center will close at 4:30 p.m. today (March 12).
For more information on the GAC, please visit www.greensboroquaticcenter.com
-end-
Andrew Brown
Public Relations Manager
Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Phone: (336) 373-7456
www.greensborocoliseum.com
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.
Be the first to comment on "Greensboro Aquatic Center to close early today"