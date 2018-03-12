Greensboro Aquatic Center to close early today

[GAClogo] [GCCVERT]

Greensboro Aquatic Center closing at 4:30 p.m.

Greensboro, NC – Due to inclement weather, the Greensboro Aquatic Center will close at 4:30 p.m. today (March 12).

