Greensboro Aquatic Center donates to Second Harvest Food Bank

Greensboro Aquatic Center donates beverages from

NCAA Championships to Second Harvest Food Bank

(GREENSBORO, NC) – The Greensboro Aquatic Center donated 466 cases of bottled water and Coca-Cola soft drinks today to Second Harvest Food Bank<www.secondharvestnwnc.org/> (attached photos courtesy Greensboro Aquatic Center).

The donated products were originally provided by the NCAA through its corporate sponsorships to be used during the Greensboro Aquatic Center’s hosting of the 2021 NCAA Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving National Championships that were held at the GAC in March.

“With such a large amount of beverages leftover from the NCAA Championships we really wanted to take the opportunity to help those in need,” said Greensboro Aquatic Center manager Susan Braman. “With Second Harvest recently opening a new satellite location in east Greensboro we thought this was an ideal way to assist with the great work that organization does for our community.”

