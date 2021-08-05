[GAClogo]

Aug. 5, 2021

Greensboro Aquatic Center celebrates 10 year anniversary

Nine future championship events announced

(GREENSBORO, NC) – In conjunction with its 10th anniversary celebration, the Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC) announced today nine future championship events coming to the state-of-the-art aquatic facility over the next several years.

The GAC will host the following upcoming championship events:

2021 U.S. Paralympics Swimming National Championships

2021 Speedo Winter Junior Nationals – East

2021 Toyota U.S. Open Championship

2022 & 2023 YMCA Long Course Championship

2022, 2023, 2024 & 2025 YMCA Short Couse National Championship

“We are proud of our long-standing relationship with the Greensboro Aquatic Center and grateful to have such committed partners in staging top tier events for our members,” said USA Swimming President & CEO Tim Hinchey III. “This venue has played host to several successful national and regional meets, including the Toyota U.S. Open and the TYR Pro Swim Series competitions, which are vital experiences in the development of our swimmers from club swimming to the Olympic Team. We look forward to continuing to stage world-class competitions in Greensboro as we embark on our next Olympic Quad.”

Located on the campus of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, the GAC debuted in August, 2011 and has evolved into the largest indoor aquatic center in the country. Built at a cost of nearly $19 million, the multi-purpose, four-pool facility has compiled an impressive event resume including numerous USA Swimming, U.S Masters Swimming, USA Diving, USA Synchro, YMCA and NCAA national championship events.

The economic impact of these and other events has been an enormous boon to the Greensboro economy. The Greensboro Area Convention & Visitors Bureau has projected the economic impact of GAC events over its first 10 years at $182,154,121 with more than 176,000 hotel room night bookings.

The GAC also serves local citizens through its daily hosting of fitness classes, club and school swim and dive team practices, private swim lessons and its unique partnership with Guilford County Schools in the development of a privately financed, curriculum-based ‘Learn to Swim’ healthy lifestyle program.

Today’s press conference at the GAC – which is currently hosting the 2021 Speedo Summer Championships through August 7 – included remarks from Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, Greensboro Coliseum Complex managing director Matt Brown, Greensboro Aquatic Center Susan Braman and N.C. Swimming general chairperson Trish Martin.

For more information on the GAC please visit GreensboroAquaticCenter.com<www.greensboroaquaticcenter.com>

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

336-373-7456

www.GreensboroColiseum.com<www.GreensboroColiseum.com>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.