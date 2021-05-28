[CSF] [GAC_logo]

Greensboro Aquatic Center and Carolina Swims Foundation

to provide free swim lessons for underserved children

Carolina Swims Foundation (CSF) and the Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC) are working together to provide free swim lessons for underserved children and children in foster care.

The program will begin June 8 and include four lessons over a two-week period at the GAC.

CSF, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, has provided the ‘gift of swim’ to underserved children and children in foster care since 2017. Through in-kind donations and volunteerism, CSF has taught over 230 children in foster care how to swim, many of whom are of minority and/or mixed race.

“In my years of being a medical provider in the Emergency Department, I have seen and felt, far too many times, the unimaginable palpable pain of a fatal drowning,” stated Sarah Chaires, family nurse practitioner and founder of CSF. “I’m thrilled that the Greensboro Aquatic Center will help to ‘give the gift of swim’ to underserved children and children in foster care to combat the rates of drowning.”

To register for the free swim lessons please visit carolinaswimsfoundation.org<www.carolinaswimsfoundation.org/>. All children registered with CSF will receive a backpack that contains necessary equipment to learn how to swim and can double as a school bag.

“We are pleased to partner with Carolina Swims Foundation to help teach underserved children in our community and provide the opportunity to learn life-changing water safety skills heading into the summer,” said GAC manager Susan Braman.

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

336-373-7456

www.GreensboroColiseum.com<www.GreensboroColiseum.com>

