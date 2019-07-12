Grammy Award Winner PJ Morton coming to Greensboro Saturday, Oct. 26

[For Immediate Release Contact: Andrew Brown (336) 373-7456 Public Relations Manager, Greensboro Coliseum Complex]

THE GREATEST HOMECOMING ON EARTH TURNS 20 YEARS OLD!

WITH GRAMMY AWARD WINNER

PJ MORTON

LIVE IN CONCERT

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26 – 9PM

Tickets on sale Friday, July 19

(GREENSBORO, NC) — Celebrating the 20-year anniversary of ‘The Greatest Homecoming on Earth’, GRAMMY Award winner PJ Morton will take the stage at the White Oak Event Space at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Saturday, Oct. 26. Doors will open at 8 p.m., with concert scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 19 at ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office. All tickets are general admission for this ‘standing room only’ event.

For PJ Morton, the songs, records, and shows say everything that needs to be said-and more. Whether performing, playing, or producing, the GRAMMY(r) Award- and Dove(r) Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, Morton Records founder, and Maroon 5 keyboardist fills one timeless role most comfortably, that of a “Music Man.”

2019 upheld this claim for Morton. Recorded live in New York and released under his own New Orleans-based Morton Records, Gumbo Unplugged garnered three 2019 GRAMMY(r) Award nominations-Best R&B Album, Best Traditional R&B Performance for “How Deep Is Your Love” [feat. Yebba], and Best R&B Performance for “First Began”-and brought his total back-to-back tally of solo nominations to five, including a pair of 2018 GRAMMY(r) nods for the original Gumbo. Just a week prior to the ceremony, he walked on to the world’s biggest stage and delivered a historic performance alongside Maroon 5 at Super Bowl LIII.

