For Immediate Release: Sept. 11, 2019

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Graduation Calendar for GCS Class of 2020 Approved

31 ceremonies will take place from May 22 to June 7

Greensboro, N.C. – Get ready, Class of 2020. Your graduation ceremony dates have been set.

The district will hold 31 graduation ceremonies between May 22 and June 7 for its magnet, special needs and traditional high schools. The district’s 15 traditional comprehensive high schools will graduate at the Greensboro Coliseum complex between Friday, June 5, and Sunday, June 7. Other ceremonies will be held on local college campuses or in the school’s multipurpose room.

View the complete schedule here<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/September%2010%202019/CONSENT%202020%20Graduation%20Schedule%209.10.19.pdf>.

