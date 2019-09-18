GPD traffic advisory US 29 near Wendover 9-18-2019

TRAFFIC ADVISORY – U.S. 29 NORTHBOUND NEAR WENDOVER/MARKET
GREENSBORO, NC (9-18-2019) – Motorists should use caution on U.S. 29 northbound between East Wendover Avenue and East Market Street. Heavy traffic is in this area due to a vehicle collision. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route and use caution at this time.
Amy J. Wolfford Washburn
Supervisor, Police Watch Operations Center
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402
www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>
(w) 336-373-3879
(m) 336-430-1177
Amy.Washburn@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Amy.Washburn@greensboro-nc.gov>
