GPD TRAFFIC ADVISORY US 29 9-18-2019 UPDATE

**** UPDATE: THE ENTRANCE RAMP FROM EASTBOUND WENDOVER AVENUE TO U.S. 29 NORTHBOUND IS CLOSED. NO SIGNIFICANT INJURIES WERE REPORTED. ********

TRAFFIC ADVISORY – U.S. 29 NORTHBOUND NEAR WENDOVER/MARKET

GREENSBORO, NC (9-18-2019) – Motorists should use caution on U.S. 29 northbound between East Wendover Avenue and East Market Street. Heavy traffic is in this area due to a vehicle collision. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route and use caution at this time.

