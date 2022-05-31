“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Captain MJ Harris II
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
GPD Selects Public Information Manager – Josie Cambareri
GREENSBORO, NC (May 31, 2022) – The Greensboro Police Department has appointed Josie Cambareri to the position of Public Information Manager following a recruitment process that produced strong candidates from around the region. In this role, Cambareri will create trustworthy and strategic communications with media, report critical incidents, investigative updates, departmental initiatives, events, and more.
Cambareri, who will officially begin on June 16, joined GPD in September 2019 in the Office of Community Engagement where she utilized department programming, events, and partnerships for the benefit of police-community relations.
Prior to GPD, Cambareri worked as a policing and justice policy researcher on studies with the Boston Police Department, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Department of Justice COPS Office and Major Cities Chiefs Association. She completed her MS in Criminology from UNC Charlotte in 2016 and began her doctoral studies at Northeastern University in Boston. Cambareri is currently completing her PhD in Research, Measurement and Evaluation at UNCG.
# # #
Milford J. Harris, II, Captain
Investigative Bureau
Vice/Narcotics Division
Police Department
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-2484
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27401
www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org>
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov>
“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”