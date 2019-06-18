GPD Press Release – Serious Injury Crash W Market St

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact:Ron Glenn

GREENSBORO, NC On 05-31-2019 at 2031hrs Mr. Timothy Allan Patterson Jr. (40yrs old of Greensboro) was operating a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado west on W Market St. in the 3500 Block when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle went off the roadway into the median and struck a cluster of crape myrtles on the passenger side. Mr. Patterson was not wearing a seatbelt and died as a result of his injuries on 06/14/2019. Family notified and investigation is ongoing with crash reconstruction.

