GPD Press Release Hit and Run Vehicle Accident 05 03 2022

Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash – N Spring St/W Friendly Av

GREENSBORO, NC (May 3, 2022) – On October 16, 2021, at 1:53 am, Greensboro Police responded to N Spring St/W Friendly Av in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving serious injury to a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, Scarlett Ann Hill (28 yoa of Greensboro), was crossing N Spring St at W Friendly Av within a marked crosswalk, but against the pedestrian signal. Nyquasia Shybreal Rowell (22 yoa of High Point) was operating a 2007 Ford Focus south on N Spring St in the center travel lane and entered the intersection under a green light. The vehicle struck Ms. Hill in the intersection and did not remain at the scene following the crash.

Ms. Rowell was charged with Felony Hit and Run, Driving While License Revoked, and other vehicle regulatory violations.

On May 1, 2022, Ms. Hill died as a result of her sustained injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

