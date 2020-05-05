GPD NEWS RELEASE – Commercial Robbery 5-5-2020 3514 W Gate City Blvd.

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (May 5, 2020) – Today at 5:55 a.m., officers responded to the Family Fare gas station located at 2514 W. Gate City Blvd. in reference to a robbery of the business. Witnesses reported that two men entered the business, confronted the staff and robbed the business at gunpoint. No injuries were reported. Merchandise and cash were taken from the store.

The suspects were described as two black-males in dark-colored clothing. Both were wearing masks. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun. They fled the scene in a black sedan, going eastbound on Gate City Blvd. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

