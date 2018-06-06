GPD news release 62018 Commercial Robbery 3602 N. Elm St.

Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (June 06, 2018) – Greensboro police are investigating an armed robbery of the B & B Food Mart located at 3602 N. Elm St. Officers were dispatched there at approximately 8:52am.

An unidentified male suspect entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money. He stole an undisclosed amount of cash and then fled the scene, possibly in a grey Honda Accord. The suspect was described as black male, wearing a grey T-shirt, blue jeans, and a ski mask. No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

