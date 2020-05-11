[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: May 11, 2020

Contact: Haley Miller (336) 749-8814

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GPA to Offer Virtual Session on Social-Emotional Health

The Emotional Coach will take place on May 20 at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Guilford County, NC – When parents and caregivers serve as an emotional coach for their children, children learn productive and healthy ways to respond to their feelings. Now, more than ever, families are needing support in handling emotions.

To help families, Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) is offering The Emotional Coach, a virtual session coming up Wednesday, May 20. Parents can choose the morning or evening session.

GPA Virtual Family Engagement Session: The Emotional Coach

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

10:30 am – 11:30 am OR 5:30 pm – 6:30 p.m.

“Emotion Coaching allows parents to recognize their own emotions, the practice of self-care, and learn the importance of expressing emotions in a healthy way,” said Kimberly Funderburk, director of GPA. “At the session, parents and caregivers will learn strategies to take of themselves as well as practical ways to raise emotionally resilient kids.”

Click here<forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=H_vimqLeQ0yBlHYk_LuzDEeonKkN295Lqmrj2EMlpURUNEUxUFlBMlZFSVpRVFZJQUVEV1U2OVVGSC4u> to register. After registering, a link for the virtual sessions and instructions for logging on will be emailed to participants. To learn more about this series and other GPA offerings, visit www.gcsnc.com, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com or call 336.279.4924.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com&data=02%7C01%7C%7C23553bbcc6624355592d08d6f0f1254f%7C84df9e7fe9f640afb435aaaaaaaaaaaa%7C1%7C0%7C636961315841501363&sdata=gKEBZ…>.

[PR-footer]

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323