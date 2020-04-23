[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: April 23, 2020

Contact: Haley Miller (336) 749-8814

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GPA to Offer Virtual Parent Advocacy Series

Empowered Parent sessions will offer tips on working with systems to provide best possible care for children

Guilford County, NC – To help parents be more interactive in making decisions that affect children at school, Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) is offering a three-part virtual parent engagement series.

“The Empowered Parent: Your Power, Your Voice, Your Advocacy,” will offer tips on working with systems to ensure students are getting the best possible care and support.

The first two sessions will explore how “parent voice” contributes to the well-being of students in the classroom and in life, and how it assists families to advocate on behalf of their children and the school. In the third session, participants will discover social-emotional learning, its influence on academic learning and how families can encourage their children to be successful learners.

The Empowered Parent: Your Power, Your Voice, Your Advocacy

Session 1

Understanding How Systems and Power Can Work for or Against Your Children

Thursday, May 14, 2020, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Session 2

Understanding the Importance of Individual & Collective Parenting: Improving Learning Conditions for Children

Thursday, May 21, 2020, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Session 3

Understanding Social Emotional Learning (SEL) and How it Enhances Parenting

Thursday, May 28, 2020, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Click here<forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=H_vimqLeQ0yBlHYk_LuzDEeonKkN295Lqmrj2EMlpURUQ0RCNFJONjRZWDZBSVJURTk4UzNJWEZUWC4u> to register for the sessions. After registering, a link for the virtual sessions and instructions for logging on will be emailed to participants. To learn more about this series and other GPA offerings, visit www.gcsnc.com, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com or call 336.279.4924.

