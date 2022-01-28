[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: Jan. 28, 2022

Contact: Haley Miller (336) 749-8814

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GPA to Offer Sessions for AG Students Transitioning to Middle, High

The virtual sessions will take place Feb. 1 for rising sixth-graders; Feb. 10 for rising ninth-graders

Guilford County, NC – To help families navigate the transition to middle school and high school, Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) is partnering with the district’s Academically Gifted (AG) department to offer virtual information sessions.

Guidance for Rising Sixth-Grade Students is coming up at 6 p.m. on Feb. 1 and Guidance for Rising Ninth-Grade Students is coming up at 6 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Guidance for Rising 6th Grade Students, Feb. 1, 6 p.m.<www.gcsnc.com/Page/2092#calendar2927/20220214/event/116466>

Families of AG students will learn how AG service changes from elementary to middle school. The session will cover available advanced and accelerated coursework in middle school, magnet options, typical social/emotional challenges of middle school, and extracurricular opportunities for advanced students.

Click here<gcsnc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUqdOyoqDIrGty1Zkg9iE7xbQSi_2kpYU3p> to register and get the webinar link.

Guidance for Rising 9th Grade Students, Feb. 10, 6 p.m.<www.gcsnc.com/Page/2092#calendar2927/20220214/event/116467>

AG families will learn about how AG service looks in high school. Families will learn about Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate, Early Colleges, and dual enrollment options. The presentation will also address typical social/emotional challenges that advanced learners face in high school and extracurricular opportunities.

Click here<gcsnc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIqcemorz4iG9x91ajCoDhklwk9DjLAtYUy> to register and get the webinar link.

The GCS AG department currently provides support for more than 14,000 advanced students in grades K-12. The department is committed to providing rigorous, challenging, and differentiated instruction to students who demonstrate a need for services beyond the regular education setting. Learn more at www.gcsnc.com/Domain/2403.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-8154