For Immediate Release: Sept. 28, 2021

Contact: Haley Miller (336) 749-8814

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GPA to Offer Series on Paying for College

Mindful Mondays with The College Funding Coach® kicks off Oct. 4

Guilford County, NC – Throughout October, Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) is encouraging families to start their week mindful of planning and paying for college. GPA is partnering with The College Funding Coach® for Mindful Mondays, a virtual series that will cover the basics of college planning, scholarships and more.

“If you are thinking about how to pay for college and need help getting started, then this is the series for you,” said Dr. Kimberly Funderburk, director of GPA. “You can send your child to college without going broke. Let us help!”

The series kicks off on Oct. 4 with “Brilliant on Basics.” It continues Oct. 11 with “How to Avoid Student Loans” and wraps up on Oct. 18 with “Little Known Secrets for Paying for College:”

* Brilliant on Basics, Oct. 4 from 6-7 p.m.

This session will provide an in-depth look at the fundamentals of financial aid and a better understanding of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

* How to Avoid Student Loans, Oct. 11 from 12-1 p.m.

Receive an overview on how to find need and merit-based scholarships and learn how to avoid costly student loans.

* The Little-Known Secrets of Paying for College, Oct. 18 from 6-7 p.m.

Discover efficient savings strategies and gain insight on how to better organize finances when the awarded financial aid leaves a balance.

To register for the series, visit bit.ly/3AYPm2E. A link to join the session will be sent after registration. To learn more about this series or other GPA offerings, visit www.gcsnc.com, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com or call 336.279.4924.

