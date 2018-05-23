For Immediate Release: May 23, 2018
Contact: Haley Miller (336) 749-8814
Lindsay Whitley (336) 669-2647
GPA to Offer Sandy Hook Promise “Know the Signs” Training Sessions
The sessions will take place May 29 and May 30
Guilford County, N.C. – Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) and the Student Services Department are inviting parents to the “Know the Signs” information sessions.
After completing this parent training class, participants will know how to recognize the signs and signals of individuals who may be a threat to themselves and how to connect them with others to avoid social isolation. Parents may choose one of two sessions offered.
Sandy Hook Promise Parent Training Sessions
Tuesday, May 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Smith High – Auditorium
2407 S. Holden Rd, Greensboro
Wednesday, May 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Southwest Guilford High – Auditorium
4364 Barrow Rd, High Point
“These sessions will provide an opportunity for parents to come together for one purpose: to protect our children,” said Fredricca Stokes, director of School Support Services. “Our hope is that parents will leave feeling empowered with practical information that they can use to help others.”
Sandy Hook Promise is a national non-profit organization founded and led by several family members whose loved ones were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012. To learn more, visit www.sandyhookpromise.org/.
