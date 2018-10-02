For Immediate Release: Oct. 2, 2018

Contact: Haley Miller (336) 749-8814

Nora Carr (336) 370-8106

GPA to Offer Sandy Hook Promise “Know the Signs” Training Sessions

The sessions will take place Oct. 9 and Oct. 11

Guilford County, N.C. – Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) and the Student Services Department are inviting parents to Sandy Hook Promise “Know the Signs” information sessions.

After completing this parent training class, participants will know how to recognize the signs and signals of individuals who may be a threat to themselves and how to connect them with others to avoid social isolation. Parents may choose one of two sessions offered.

Sandy Hook Promise Parent Training Sessions

Tuesday, Oct. 9 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Peck Elementary

1601 W. Florida St., Greensboro

Thursday, Oct. 11 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Union Hill Elementary

3523 Triangle Lake Road, High Point

“These sessions will provide an opportunity for parents to come together for one purpose: to protect our children,” said Fredricca Stokes, director of School Support Services. “Our hope is that parents will leave feeling empowered with practical information that they can use to help others.”

Sandy Hook Promise is a national non-profit organization founded and led by several family members whose loved ones were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012. To learn more, visit www.sandyhookpromise.org/.

To learn more about GPA, sign up for monthly updates or register for free classes, click here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/2089>, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com or call 336-279-4924.

Guilford County Schools<www.gcsnc.com/Page/1> is the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness.

