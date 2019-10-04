[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: Oct. 4, 2019

Contact: Haley Miller (336) 749-8814

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GPA to Offer Sandy Hook Promise “Know the Signs” Sessions

The parent and family sessions will take place Oct. 8 and Oct. 10

Guilford County, N.C. – Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) and Guilford County Schools’ Counseling Services are inviting parents to Sandy Hook Promise “Know the Signs” information sessions.

After completing this session, participants will know how to recognize the signs and signals of individuals who may be a threat to themselves and how to connect them with others to avoid social isolation. Parents may choose one of two sessions offered.

Sandy Hook Promise Parent & Family Sessions

Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Rankin Elementary

1501 Spry St., Greensboro

Thursday, Oct. 12 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Kirkman Park Elementary

1101 N. Centennial St., High Point

“Our hope is that these sessions can help us all work together to protect our children,” said Kimberly Funderburk, director of GPA. “Parents and family members will receive practical information they can use to help their students, themselves and others.”

Sandy Hook Promise is a national non-profit organization founded and led by several family members whose loved ones were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012. To learn more, visit www.sandyhookpromise.org/.

To learn more about GPA, sign up for monthly updates or register for free classes, click here<www.gcsnc.com/pages/gcsnc/Departments/Guilford_Parent_Academy>, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com<mailto:parentacademy@gcsnc.com> or call 336-279-4924.

About Guilford County Schools

