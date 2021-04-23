[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: April 23, 2021

Contact: Haley Miller (336) 749-8814

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GPA to Help Families Develop as Leaders through Virtual Webinars

GPA offers Leadership Bootcamp for Parents through partnership with DrReidTeaches®

Guilford County, NC – Research shows that parent and family engagement is paramount to student success, both in school and in life. To help families prepare a personalized plan of success, Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) is partnering with DrReidTeaches® to host “Winning Minds Leadership Development Bootcamps,” coming up on May 12, May 18 and May 26. Participants are encouraged to register for one or all of the sessions.

Winning Minds Leadership Development Bootcamp

Virtual Webinars for Families

Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 6-7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 18, 2021 6-7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 1-2 p.m.

Led by Dr. Joseph Reid, entrepreneur and leadership coach, DrReidTeaches® provides free webinars and workshops throughout the United States and across the world to educate families on how to build a legacy and develop into strong leaders. During the virtual sessions, Reid will provide tools to build and execute strategic plans for individuals and their families.

An accountant by trade, Reid is a proponent of the values of empowerment, sustainable success, and accountability, from which he believes, can foster long term personal success. “Success is a result of strategic behavior executed consistently to a determined end,” said Reid.

To register and learn more about each session, visit bit.ly/2QbskUs. A link to join the session will be sent after registration. To learn more about this workshop or other GPA offerings, visit www.gcsnc.com, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com or call 336.279.4924.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-8154