GPA to Guide Potential Entrepreneurs with Virtual Workshop Series

The eight-week program will equip parents with tools, resources and guidance on how to start a business

Guilford County, NC – Do you have dreams of owning your own business but not sure where to start? Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) is here to guide parents and caregivers in the right direction with a Virtual Entrepreneur Workshop series.

Business Sense is an entrepreneurship training program for adults of all ages. The eight-week program, which starts on May 3 and wraps up on June 28, equips parents and caregivers with tools, resources and guidance on how to start a business. Participants will explore business startup cost, capital and structure while developing a strategic plan for management, sustainability, and growth. Self-care strategies designed to help balance the family and business will also be covered.

Upon completion of the course, attendees will receive the tools to obtain certifications according to the State of North Carolina. As part of the series, entrepreneurs can also get connected with an advisory board that helps new businesses be successful.

“Many parents and caregivers have the skills and knowledge to own an incredible business, but starting the process can feel overwhelming,” said Kimberly Funderburk, director of GPA. “This course will empower you to take that first step and get started. And thanks to the Train-the-trainer model, after completing the program, you can help your child or other family members start a business of their own based on their skills and interest.”

Workshop sessions include:

* May 3: Let’s make it your Business

* May 10: Personal Passion for Profit

* May 17: Pillars of Success

* May 24: Let’s Get Registered

* June 7: Do you See What I See?

* June 14: Presentations

* June 21: Financial Wealth

* June 28: What’s Next?

Register and learn more about each session here: bit.ly/32xib70. A link to join the session will be sent after registration. To learn more about this workshop or other GPA offerings, visit www.gcsnc.com, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com or call 336.279.4924.

