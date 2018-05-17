For Immediate Release: May 17, 2018

Contact: Haley Miller (336) 749-8814

Lindsay Whitley (336) 669-2647

GPA Teams Up with Hayes-Taylor YMCA for Project F.I.T.

The family events are coming up May 19 and June 23

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Parents, are you looking for fun and free family activities? Join Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) and the Hayes-Taylor YMCA for Project F.I.T. The final two sessions of the three-part series are coming up May 19 and June 23.

Project F.I.T., short for Families Interacting Together, are for families of children attending Title I schools. The events will include fun activities including line dancing, land aerobics, nutrition education, healthy snacks, meal preparations, food safety and more.

Limited space is available and registration is required, so parents are encouraged to register right away to reserve a spot.

Project F.I.T. – Families Interacting Together

Session II: Saturday, May 19 from 1 – 4 p.m. Register here

Session III: Saturday, June 23 from 1 – 4 p.m. Register here

Hayes-Taylor YMCA, 2630 E Florida St, Greensboro NC

“We know all families want to spend quality time together, but sometimes it can be a challenge to find the right activity for everyone that is free or inexpensive,” said Lindsay Whitley, director of GPA. “Not only will the Project F.I.T. events be fun and interactive, but they will also provide families with valuable information about health and fitness. What a great way to spend your day!”

To learn more about GPA, sign up for monthly updates or register for free classes, click here , email parentacademy@gcsnc.com<mailto:parentacademy@gcsnc.com> or call 336-279-4924.

