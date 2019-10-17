[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: Oct. 17, 2019

Contact: Haley Miller (336) 749-8814

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GPA Teams Up with Community Organizations to Offer Financial Support

The sessions cover entrepreneurship, spending traps and more

Guilford County, NC – As part of an effort to support families holistically, Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) has teamed up with community organizations throughout Guilford County to offer parents workshops and support on business and financial topics, from starting a business online, to entrepreneurship, budgeting and more.

The sessions, listed on GPA’s Calendar of Events<www.gcsnc.com/Page/2092#calendar2927/20191017/month>, are free for GCS parents and families. Speakers for the sessions include representatives from the Small Business Center Network, Lady Bizness Inc. and Allegacy Palladium Financial Center.

Free Business Seminar: Thinking of Starting Your Own Business? <www.gcsnc.com/Page/2092#calendar2927/20191013/event/78571>

Oct. 29 from 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship

Free Online Business Seminar: How to Write a Business Plan<www.gcsnc.com/Page/2092#calendar2927/20191113/event/78574>

Nov. 12 from noon – 1 p.m.

Webinar

Free Online Business Seminar: How to Start a Business Online<www.gcsnc.com/Page/2092#calendar2927/20191113/event/78572>

Nov. 5 from noon – 1 p.m.

Webinar

Free Financial Workshop: Spending Traps<www.gcsnc.com/Page/2092#calendar2927/20191113/event/78622>

Nov. 13 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Allegacy Palladium Financial Center

Free Online Business Seminar: Financing Your Business<www.gcsnc.com/Page/2092#calendar2927/20191113/event/78573>

Nov. 7 from noon – 1 p.m.

Webinar

Free Business Seminar: Thinking of Starting Your Own Business?<www.gcsnc.com/Page/2092#calendar2927/20191113/event/78575>

Nov. 26 from 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship

“Aligned with the district’s Strategic Plan, we are continuing to expand partnerships with organizations across the county to help families beyond the classroom, hoping to cultivate better life outcomes,” said Kimberly Funderburk, director of GPA. “We know finding the right resources can be stressful, so we hope these sessions will help ease the burden, allowing families to build upon their goals of entrepreneurship and business.”

To learn more about these workshops or other GPA offerings, click here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/2089>, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com<mailto:parentacademy@gcsnc.com> or call 336.279.4924.

