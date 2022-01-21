[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: Jan. 21, 2022

Contact: Haley Miller (336) 749-8814

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GPA Tackles Cyberbullying with Virtual Workshops

Part of the Engaging in Cyberspace series, the sessions will be at 12 and 6 p.m. on Jan. 25

Guilford County, NC – Keeping children safe online, whether it’s from dangerous adults or hurtful bullies, is an ongoing fight for most parents. To help parents navigate online safety, Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) partners with Guilford County Schools’ Technology Services to offer cyberspace safety training for families.

“The Digital World of Cyberbullying” is coming up at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Parents, caregivers and children are invited to join one of the virtual sessions to learn more about cyberbullying and digital harassment. The sessions will also cover the preventative measures GCS is taking and how parents can support those preventative measures at home. In the event a child experiences cyberbullying, parents will learn the proper steps to take.

The sessions are part of GPA’s Engaging in Cyberspace series, which kicked off in November. To register for either session, visit bit.ly/3nLLQ7r. A link to join the virtual sessions will be sent via email after registration.

To learn more about this workshop or other GPA offerings, visit www.gcsnc.com, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com or call 336.279.4924

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

