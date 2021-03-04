[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: March 4, 2021

GPA Recognizes Front-Line Workers During National Nutrition Month

Five front-line workers will receive a $20 gift card for a healthy and nutritious meal

Guilford County, NC – March is National Nutrition Month and Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) is celebrating by offering nutritious meals to front-line workers who serve and protect the community.

GPA invites community members to share a word of thanks about a Guilford County Schools (GCS) parent or caregiver who works on the front lines. These individuals serve in healthcare or as first responders, teachers, public transit workers, postal professionals, corrections officers, etc.

“Since last March, many parents have made tremendous sacrifices by serving on the front lines to fight COVID-19 and keep our community safe,” said Kimberly Funderburk, director of GPA. “Now more than ever before, we are so grateful for those who are willing to serve others. This is just one way we can thank them for their hard work and dedication during a difficult year.”

Entries must be for GCS parents or caregivers who are frontline workers within Guilford County. The deadline for submissions is March 22. GPA will feature all GCS parents and caregivers in the March newsletter. Five lucky recipients will be contacted to arrange pick-up of one of the gift cards. Submit a nomination here: bit.ly/3sMcKvT.

National Nutrition Month® is a nationwide effort to encourage healthful eating. This year’s theme, Personalize Your Plate, promotes creating nutritious meals to meet individuals’ cultural and personal food preferences. Learn more at eatrightpro.org/<www.eatrightpro.org/>.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

