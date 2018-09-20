For Immediate Release: Sept. 20, 2018

GPA Plans Math Info Sessions for Families

Sessions scheduled for parents of elementary students and middle schoolers

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) is inviting parents to information sessions on the new math curricula<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=174&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=58508&PageID=1> implemented this year across Guilford County Schools (GCS).

Illustrative Math, provided by nonprofit Open Up Resources, is GCS’ new math resource for middle schoolers where students learn by solving problems in mathematical and real-world contexts, making connections between concepts and processes when solving math problems. In elementary schools, students are building a math foundation with Eureka Math. Provided by the nonprofit agency Great Minds, it’s the only open source comprehensive math curriculum aligned to the Common Core State Standards at every grade.

Understanding Illustrative Math (Grades 6-8)

Sept. 25, 6 pm

Northern Middle

616 Simpson-Calhoun Rd., Greensboro

Sept. 27, 6 pm

Ferndale Middle

701 Ferndale Blvd., High Point

Understanding Eureka Math (Grades K-5)

Oct. 1, 6 pm

Southwest Elementary

4372 SW School Rd., High Point

Oct. 4, 6 pm

Sternberger Elementary

518 N Holden Rd., Greensboro

To learn more about the sessions, check GPA’s Calendar of Events<www.gcsnc.com/Page/2092#calendar2927/20181019/month>, call 336-279-4924 or email parentacademy@gcsnc.com<mailto:parentacademy@gcsnc.com>.

