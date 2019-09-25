[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: Sept. 25, 2019

GPA Partners with Reading Connections to Boost Literacy

Free reading classes will be offered across the county

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) is partnering with Reading Connections and Guilford County Partnership for Children to offer free reading classes across the district.

The Family Literacy Program will include classes for adults and children, a new book each week and a free dinner at each class. Additionally, families that attend 70 percent of the class will receive $50.

“Strong readers make strong learners, so we are excited to offer parents and caregivers an opportunity to support their child’s education while also improving their own literacy skills,” said Kimberly Funderburk, director of GPA. “We hope families will take advantage of these free classes.”

Locations

All programs take place from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Falkener Elementary School

Monday/Wednesday

Sept. 4 – Nov. 20

Alderman Elementary School

Monday/Wednesday

March 9 – May 20

Rankin Elementary School

Tuesday/Thursday

Sept. 10 – Nov. 14

Oak Hill Elementary School

Tuesday/Thursday

March 10 – May 21

Hunter Elementary School

Tuesday/Thursday

Dec. 3 – Feb. 25

Children do not need to attend these schools to participate in this program. To learn more and to sign up, contact Alison at Reading Connections at 336-279-7261 or awelch@readingconnections.org<mailto:awelch@readingconnections.org>.

To learn more about GPA, sign up for monthly updates or register for free classes, click here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/2089>, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com<mailto:parentacademy@gcsnc.com> or call 336-279-4924.

