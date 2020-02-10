[New PR Header DHayes]

GPA Offers Sessions for Families Transitioning to the Next Step

Two important sessions this week will cover Transition to Middle School & Planning for College

Guilford County, NC – Do you have a child heading to middle school? What about a child planning for college? Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) is offering two informative sessions this week, sharing information about the transition from elementary to middle school on Tuesday evening and partnering with Say Yes Guilford on Thursday for a Planning for College session.

Coming up on Tuesday, Feb. 11, parents of fifth-graders are invited to a District Registration Parent Meeting for students transitioning to middle school.

District Registration Parent Meeting: Transitioning from Elementary to Middle School

Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Western Guilford Middle – Media Center, 401 College Road, Greensboro

GPA and the Guilford County Schools’ Counseling Services Department will help families understand the transition process from elementary to middle school. Families will get an overview of the middle school registration process and also learn helpful tips to ensure the transition is smooth.

Additionally, coming up on Thursday, Feb. 13, GPA and Say Yes Guilford invites families to the first session of the College Planning Workshop Series. Special Guest Speaker Donovan Livingston will provide insight into what colleges are looking for, what students can do to stand out and how college can help students reach career goals. Livingston is the author of “Lift Off: From the Classroom to the Stars,” and Assistant Dean, Office of University Collaborations at Wake Forest University. Light refreshments will be provided.

Navigating College Admissions: Choosing the Right College for You

Thursday, Feb. 13 from 6-6:45 p.m.; 6:45-7:30 p.m. – Special Session for Title I Families

Union Square Campus, 124 E. Gate City, Blvd., Greensboro

Register online at www.sayyesguilford.org/collegeplanningseries<www.sayyesguilford.org/collegeplanningseries>. GPA and Say Yes Guilford’s three-part college planning series will assist families in learning, planning, and applying for college.

To learn more about these sessions and view upcoming GPA events, click here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/2089>, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com<mailto:parentacademy@gcsnc.com> or call 336.279.4924.

