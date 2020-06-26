[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: June 26, 2020

GPA Motivates Students to Read with Free Books

To help combat summer learning loss, GPA is mailing free books to families

Guilford County, NC – Summer learning loss is a concern every year, but this year it is more of a challenge than ever. Guilford County Schools (GCS) is anticipating that the loss of classroom time since March will affect student progress for the next several years.

To help combat summer learning loss, Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) is mailing free books to students. Families who are interested in receiving books should fill out the form here<eur05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2F3i3oEwT&data=02%7C01%7C%7C837320ed52c1430b222d08d819665a25%7C84df9e7fe9f640afb435aaaaaaaaaaaa%7C1%7C0%7C637287274712899598&sdata=S…> to submit a request. Books in Spanish are available for students in Pre-K through third grade.

“Reading is a great way to engage the brain and keep children on track this summer,” said Kimberly Funderburk, director of GPA. “Plus, reading can spark a love of learning in all subjects. We hope these new books will motivate students to keep reading and also help them build their own libraries.”

For GCS students, summer reading means fall fun. Students who read at least 900 minutes this summer will have their choice of one free ticket to either Maize Adventure corn maze or Spooky Woods haunted attraction. To participate in the summer reading challenge<nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com%2FPage%2F46141&data=02%7C01%7Cshoptan%40gcsnc.com%7C97b144604d9447ae032508d808842604%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb30c%7C0%7…>, students should read at least 900 minutes between June 11 and Aug. 24, and submit a completed reading log to their media specialist by Sept 1, 2020.

In addition to the books being mailed by GPA, students are encouraged to check out the variety of eBooks<nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com%2FDomain%2F295&data=02%7C01%7Cshoptan%40gcsnc.com%7C97b144604d9447ae032508d808842604%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb30c%7C0%7…> available for free through GCS and local libraries.

To learn more about this initiative and other GPA offerings, visit www.gcsnc.com, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com or call 336.279.4924.

