For Immediate Release: Oct. 4, 2021

Contact: Haley Miller (336) 749-8814

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GPA Launches SEL “Your Emotions Matter” Series

As part of Bullying Prevention Month, the series kicks off on Oct. 20 with Anti-Bullying and Internet/Cyberspace Safety Day

Guilford County, NC – Research shows that social emotional learning (or SEL) plays a critical role in student success. In short, SEL is the process through which adults and students develop the social and emotional skills necessary to thrive in college, career, and life. And not only can it improve academic achievement, but it also shows students how to be kinder and more empathetic, reduces stress and improves student attitudes toward school.

To help families be more mindful of SEL, Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) is launching a virtual series called “Your Emotions Matter.” With October being Bullying Prevention Month, the series will kick off on Oct. 20 with a session on Anti-Bullying and Internet/Cyberspace Safety.

“As a parent and your child’s first teacher, these sessions provide strategies to help develop SEL skills that can be used at home,” said Dr. Kimberly Funderburk, director of GPA. “Emotions matter. This series can help you be more mindful of the social and emotional wellbeing of yourself and others.”

The “Your Emotions Matter” series includes:

* Anti-Bullying and Internet/Cyberspace Safety (Unity Day), Oct. 20, 6-7 p.m.

Join the fight to stop bullying in today’s digital age and help our schools create a culture of caring.

* Social Emotional Learning (SEL) 101 for Parents, Oct. 25, 12-1 p.m.

Don’t miss this interactive session that will help families enhance social and emotional development.

* Self-Awareness/Relationships: Being an Emotional Coach, Nov. 1, 6-7 p.m.

This session explores how emotions drive actions. Learn techniques to become the emotional coach at home.

* Self-Management: Raising Emotional Resilient Kids, Nov. 4, 12-1 p.m.

Learn strategies to help families manage emotions and stress in effective ways.

* Social Awareness: Effectively Working with Others – Part 1, Nov. 8, 6-7 p.m.

Create a socially healthy home community and help your child be an effective member of a community.

* Relationships: Effectively Working with Others – Part 2, Nov. 15, 12-1 p.m.

Want to work better with others? This session provides strategies on cultivating healthy relationships with your child through SEL skill-building.

To register for the series, visit bit.ly/39Gm0do. A link to join the session will be sent after registration. To learn more about this series or other GPA offerings, visit www.gcsnc.com, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com or call 336.279.4924.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

