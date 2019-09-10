[New PR Header DHayes]

GPA Kicks Off 2019-20 Year with New Partnerships, AG Sessions

This year’s focus shifts to assisting families holistically

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) is ready to start another school year of helping parents and families in Guilford County Schools (GCS) thrive with support and resources.

“This is going to be an amazing school year,” said Kimberly Funderburk, director of GPA. “GPA is expanding community partnerships and updating our offerings to bridge the gaps for student success through family and community engagement.”

Aligned with the district’s Strategic Plan 2018-22 goals, GPA is expanding partnerships with organizations across the county to help families holistically, hoping to cultivate better life outcomes.

“We want parents and families to know that we are here to help, not only with school, but with anything you may need assistance with, from entrepreneurship to homeownership, adult literacy and credit counseling. Call us and if we don’t have the answer, we will connect you to a community resource that can help.”

GPA’s Calendar of Events is kicking off with four parent sessions about the district’s Academically Gifted (AG) program.

AG 101: A Guide for Families on AG Identification and Service

Sept. 10, 6-7 p.m.

Southwest Elementary School

4368 Southwest School Road, High Point

Sept. 12, 6-7 p.m.

Hunter Elementary School

1305 Merritt Drive, Greensboro

Sept. 10, 6-7 p.m.

Sternberger Elementary School

518 N. Holden Road, Greensboro

Sept. 12, 6-7 p.m.

Fairview Elementary School

608 Fairview St., High Point

During these identical sessions, families of kindergarten through third-graders will discover how students are identified to receive academically gifted (AG) services. Participants will receive an overview of the third-grade initial screening process, the criteria for eligibility, and what academically gifted services look like in elementary school and beyond.

Other GPA workshop topics include family reading/literacy, new math, studying abroad and individualized education plans. Find the full Calendar of Events here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/2092#calendar2927/20190910/month> or request a workshop at your school or organization here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/17247>.

GPA also offers cutting-edge digital resources<www.gcsnc.com/Page/43129> for parents and students. With a free GPA account, families can tackle “The New Math,” get live, on-demand homework assistance from professional tutors and navigate tough emotional issues. Built for the modern family, these services are accessible whenever it is most convenient, giving users a leg up on EOGs or just a tricky bit of math homework. These resources even offer guidance for parents, too: from résumé and interview help to preparing for citizenship tests.

To learn more about GPA, sign up for monthly updates or register for free classes, click here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/2089>, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com<mailto:parentacademy@gcsnc.com> or call 336-279-4924.

