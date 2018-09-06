For Immediate Release: Sept. 6, 2018
GPA Kicks Off 2018-19 Year with College Planning Series
This year’s lineup includes dynamic workshops and valuable digital resources
Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) is back at it, kicking off the 2018-19 year by offering families with the tools and support needed to help children succeed in the classroom and beyond.
GPA’s popular College Planning Series will jump-start the season, with the first session scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at Bennett College.
College Planning Series Session I – Choosing the Right School
Sept. 13 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.
Bennett College – Global Learning Center, 507 Gorrell St., Greensboro, NC 27406
Students and parents are invited to hear from an expert educational consultant on what to look for and ask during campus visits, how to craft a college list and how to find the college that’s the right fit. Learn more about the session here
Other upcoming workshop topics include family reading/literacy, new math, studying abroad, the academically gifted program and information on individualized education plans. Find the full Calendar of Events here
In addition to workshops, GPA offers cutting-edge digital resources
Since the launch of GPA in January 2011, the initiative has served 238,611 people through 2,184 workshops, presentations and events. GPA continues to be a national leader in family engagement, presenting at conferences across the nation and helping other districts launch similar initiatives.
“The work Guilford Parent Academy is doing is helping ignite learning across the district to reach our strategic plan
To learn more about GPA, sign up for monthly updates or register for free classes, click here
