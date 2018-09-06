

For Immediate Release: Sept. 6, 2018

Contact: Haley Miller (336) 749-8814

Nora Carr (336) 370-8106

GPA Kicks Off 2018-19 Year with College Planning Series

This year’s lineup includes dynamic workshops and valuable digital resources

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) is back at it, kicking off the 2018-19 year by offering families with the tools and support needed to help children succeed in the classroom and beyond.

GPA’s popular College Planning Series will jump-start the season, with the first session scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at Bennett College.

College Planning Series Session I – Choosing the Right School

Sept. 13 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Bennett College – Global Learning Center, 507 Gorrell St., Greensboro, NC 27406

Students and parents are invited to hear from an expert educational consultant on what to look for and ask during campus visits, how to craft a college list and how to find the college that’s the right fit. Learn more about the session here or call 336-279-4924.

Other upcoming workshop topics include family reading/literacy, new math, studying abroad, the academically gifted program and information on individualized education plans. Find the full Calendar of Events here .

In addition to workshops, GPA offers cutting-edge digital resources for parents and students. With a free GPA account, families can tackle “The New Math,” get live, on-demand homework assistance from professional tutors and navigate tough emotional issues. Built for the modern family, these services are accessible whenever is most convenient, giving users a leg-up on EOGs or just a tricky bit of math homework. These resources even offer guidance for parents, too: from résumé and interview help to preparing for citizenship tests.

Since the launch of GPA in January 2011, the initiative has served 238,611 people through 2,184 workshops, presentations and events. GPA continues to be a national leader in family engagement, presenting at conferences across the nation and helping other districts launch similar initiatives.

“The work Guilford Parent Academy is doing is helping ignite learning across the district to reach our strategic plan goals,” said Nora Carr, chief of staff for Guilford County Schools. “When we engage parents and families and respect parents as our partners in helping children learn, grow and develop, children do better in school and in life.”

To learn more about GPA, sign up for monthly updates or register for free classes, click here , email parentacademy@gcsnc.com<mailto:parentacademy@gcsnc.com> or call 336-279-4924.

Guilford County Schools is the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323